Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night

The incidents happened within roughly 10 minutes and three miles of each other, but are not believed to be related, said police.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were shot in separate incidents within ten minutes of each other Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 7:45 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map. A TPD watch commander said a man was injured in the upper body and was taken to the hospital where he was being interviewed by police.

Roughly 10 minutes later, shots rang out again in the 2000 block of Flipper Street according to the TOPS Map. The injured man was shot in the lower body and was not cooperating with police, according to the watch commander.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries. Despite happening within minutes and 2.5 miles of each other, they were not believed to be related, said police.

