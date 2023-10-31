Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were shot in separate incidents within ten minutes of each other Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 7:45 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map. A TPD watch commander said a man was injured in the upper body and was taken to the hospital where he was being interviewed by police.

The incidents happened within roughly 10 minutes and three miles of each other, but are not believed to be related, said police. (WCTV)

Roughly 10 minutes later, shots rang out again in the 2000 block of Flipper Street according to the TOPS Map. The injured man was shot in the lower body and was not cooperating with police, according to the watch commander.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries. Despite happening within minutes and 2.5 miles of each other, they were not believed to be related, said police.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.