What’s Brewing - Florida Comic Con

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The Florida Comic Con is set to make its way to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

The pop culture event will debut a weekend of celebrities, gaming and fun at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Vendors and artists from across the country will also be in attendance selling their wares.

Tickets start at $25. Kids 10 and under attend free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Tuckerciviccenter.com.

