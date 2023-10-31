Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Florida Comic Con

The pop culture event takes place Nov. 4 - Nov. 5
The Florida Comic Con is set to make its way to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The Florida Comic Con is set to make its way to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

The pop culture event will debut a weekend of celebrities, gaming and fun at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Vendors and artists from across the country will also be in attendance selling their wares.

Tickets start at $25. Kids 10 and under attend free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Tuckerciviccenter.com.

The Florida Comic Con is set to make its way to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.
