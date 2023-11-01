Tell Me Something Good
Branford, Liberty County volleyball punch tickets to Final Four

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Branford Buccaneers and reigning champion Liberty County Bulldogs have punched their tickets to Winter Haven to play in the FHSAA 1R Final Four. The Bucs defeated Union County in four sets while the Dogs won a five set thriller at rival Blountstown. The Final Four will begin next Monday at Polk State College.

Unfortunately the road has ended for the Florida High Seminoles in the 3A quarterfinals. The ‘Noles were swept by Trinity Christian in straight sets in Jacksonville.

Annual FCA Bobby Bowden Memorial Golf Tournament honors Mike Martin
