Branford, Liberty County volleyball punch tickets to Final Four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Branford Buccaneers and reigning champion Liberty County Bulldogs have punched their tickets to Winter Haven to play in the FHSAA 1R Final Four. The Bucs defeated Union County in four sets while the Dogs won a five set thriller at rival Blountstown. The Final Four will begin next Monday at Polk State College.

Unfortunately the road has ended for the Florida High Seminoles in the 3A quarterfinals. The ‘Noles were swept by Trinity Christian in straight sets in Jacksonville.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.