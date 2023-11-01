Charlie Adelson to testify in his own defense Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson will testify in his own defense when his murder trial resumes Thursday morning.

It was unclear until just after 4 p.m. Wednesday if the man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Dan Markel would take the witness stand.

Adelson raised his right hand and swore to tell the truth as Circuit Judge Stephen Everett asked him a series of questions.

The jury was not in the courtroom as this happened.

Afterwards, prosecutors asked the judge to either provide enough time Wednesday night to cross-examine the witness, or wait until Thursday morning to begin Adelson’s testimony.

The parties discussed in private, and the decision was made to wait until Thursday. The jury was sent home without the knowledge that Adelson was set to testify.

The State rested its case after five days of testimony and more than 20 witnesses.

The Defense called one witness Wednesday, Wendi Adelson’s divorce attorney Kristin Adamson.

