Christmas Connection still needs warehouse site with opening day just weeks away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is putting out a call for help with just weeks to go before opening day.

The holiday donation drive serves more than 500 struggling families in Leon and five surrounding counties each year.

It relies on donated retail or warehouse space, but this year despite months of trying, it hasn’t been able to secure a site for its donation center yet.

“I’m going to be real honest with you, this has never happened before,” Christmas Connection coordinator Pattie Malarney said. “We’ve had Christmas Connection for 43 years. We’ve had generous donations from our community.”

“What will you do if no one donates a site for the Christmas Connection this year?”

“We will cry probably a little bit, but right now we’re praying and we’re hoping that some generous person will have a warehouse space for us,” Malarney said.

The Christmas Connection needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail or warehouse space for its donation center. (WCTV)

The Christmas connection needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of open space and needs to move in the week before Thanksgiving with the hope of opening on November 26th.

“It would be heartbreaking if we couldn’t have Christmas Connection. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to have it one way or another. We’re coming to your house Julie,” Malarney said with a laugh.

Malarney says they’ll be meeting later this week to try to come up with a contingency plan.

Anyone wishing to recommend possible sites or donate space can contact Christmas Connection Coordinator Pattie Malarney at 850-544-1148.

