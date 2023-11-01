Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Christmas Connection still needs warehouse site with opening day just weeks away

Holiday donation drive relies on donated retail, warehouse space
The Christmas Connection relies on donated retail, warehouse space to house its donation center...
The Christmas Connection relies on donated retail, warehouse space to house its donation center each year.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is putting out a call for help with just weeks to go before opening day.

The holiday donation drive serves more than 500 struggling families in Leon and five surrounding counties each year.

It relies on donated retail or warehouse space, but this year despite months of trying, it hasn’t been able to secure a site for its donation center yet.

“I’m going to be real honest with you, this has never happened before,” Christmas Connection coordinator Pattie Malarney said. “We’ve had Christmas Connection for 43 years. We’ve had generous donations from our community.”

“What will you do if no one donates a site for the Christmas Connection this year?”

“We will cry probably a little bit, but right now we’re praying and we’re hoping that some generous person will have a warehouse space for us,” Malarney said.

The Christmas Connection needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail or warehouse space for...
The Christmas Connection needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail or warehouse space for its donation center.(WCTV)

The Christmas connection needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of open space and needs to move in the week before Thanksgiving with the hope of opening on November 26th.

“It would be heartbreaking if we couldn’t have Christmas Connection. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to have it one way or another. We’re coming to your house Julie,” Malarney said with a laugh.

Malarney says they’ll be meeting later this week to try to come up with a contingency plan.

Anyone wishing to recommend possible sites or donate space can contact Christmas Connection Coordinator Pattie Malarney at 850-544-1148.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Circuit Judge Stephen Everett approaches the courtroom gallery to address the noise level...
Courtroom distractions prompt delays, warnings from judge in Charlie Adelson trial
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Undercover agents delve into secretly recorded calls and videos in Adelson murder trial
Feeling more like late December over the next few days.
December-like chill heading into tomorrow...
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson

Latest News

Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: The state rests its case in Charlie Adelson’s murder trial, the defense brings up its first witness
Annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ event sees hundreds of local service members’ graves honored in...
Tallahassee National Cemetery in need of donations for holiday grave wreaths
Officer Quinones and Bandito; Officer Abercrombie and Rogue
Valdosta Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9’s
WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley’s termination on Tuesday.
Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms