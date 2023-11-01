Cool and breezy with elevated fire danger for your Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Feeling a little more like December this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Even the afternoon hours will be hard to warm up. I am expecting highs in the low to mid-60s.

Throughout the day it will be a tad breezy as well. North winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with higher gusts along the Gulf Coast. The winds will lead to higher fire danger across the area and choppy Gulf waters.

Winds will slowly diminish overnight, which will allow for possible patchy frost across our Georgia counties and inland areas. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with highs in the 60s with sunny skies.

Dry with temperatures climbing above average heading into the weekend. The video will break down all of this!

