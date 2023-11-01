Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – One of the most elusive men in history has finally been stopped.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to...
The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“SRSO Major Crimes Investigators have just made a major breakthrough in the hunt for Michael Myers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve apprehended the elusive figure and have brought him in for questioning.”

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Circuit Judge Stephen Everett approaches the courtroom gallery to address the noise level...
Courtroom distractions prompt delays, warnings from judge in Charlie Adelson trial
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Undercover agents delve into secretly recorded calls and videos in Adelson murder trial
Feeling more like late December over the next few days.
December-like chill heading into tomorrow...
Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson

Latest News

Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: What happened after the Dolce Vita meeting? Prosecution plays covert call recordings
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
Devin Estes, 5, was trying to cross the street when he was hit and killed by a car on Highway...
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car, walking home from a neighbor’s house
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp