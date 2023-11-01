Florida drivers hope lawmakers pass left lane driving ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - More than 2500 people have died on Florida roads so far this year according to data from The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Next year, state lawmakers will consider a proposal aimed at making highways safer. A bill filed in the Senate would ban people from driving in the left lane unless they are actively passing another vehicle.

“Florida is by far the worst. It doesn’t matter if you’re riding their rear, they will not get out of the way,” Matthew Dempsey said.

Many drivers the Gray Florida Capital Bureau spoke with this week outside Tallahassee are frustrated with people driving in the left lane.

“I thought it was just a law the left lane is for passing only,” Dempsey said.

“Maybe they’re stubborn, they want to stop people. I don’t know. Maybe they’re oblivious,” another driver said.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles encourages drivers to drive in the right lane. It says this prevents impeding the traffic flow and creating dangerous driving situations.

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, said he filed the bill banning left-lane driving to make Florida highways safer.

“If you had that many deaths in any other area, there would be outrage. For some reason, we get into these traffic accidents and traffic deaths, we’ve accepted them somehow,” Sen. Perry said.

If the bill does become law, drivers could get a ticket for staying in the left lane, but Sen. Perry said that’s not the goal.

“We don’t and hope hopefully the punishment is what makes people abide by laws. We want people to abide by laws because that’s the right thing to do,” Sen. Perry said.

“I’d definitely like to see it enforced. I think it should be just like you’re speeding. You need to be ticketed for that just as much,” Dempsey said.

People will still be required to move to the left lane for emergency and utility vehicles on the shoulder.

A similar proposal was filed last year but it didn’t leave either the House or the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.