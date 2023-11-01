Tell Me Something Good
FSU’s Wyckoff undergoes procedure to remove mass

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State athletics announced on Tuesday that Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Wyckoff underwent a procedure to remove a mass diagnosed as breast cancer on Tuesday morning. The school says Wyckoff is doing well and in recovery at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with doctors saying the long-term prognosis for the coach’s full recovery is “excellent.”

“My team of doctors along with the medical staff at TMH and I are very optimistic that this can be successfully dealt with while maintaining a high quality, active lifestyle,” said Wyckoff prior to the procedure in a statement released by the university. “I am very comfortable with the plan for surgery and post-surgical treatment, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead our women’s basketball program through another successful season.”

“Obviously, our utmost concern is for Brooke and her family, and we will be fully supportive in every way as we navigate this situation together,” said Michael Alford, FSU Vice President and Athletic Director in the same release. “Brooke’s positive attitude and proactive nature is a tremendous asset for her and illuminates the importance of being thorough and aggressive in attacking this illness.”

Wyckoff is hoping to return to action for FSU’s season opener against Charleston Southern on November 6th with Bill Ferrara set to serve as Acting Head Coach in the Seminoles final exhibition game on Wednesday against Clayton State.

