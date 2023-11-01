Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Major crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the intersection of Thomasville Road and Withers Hill Road due to a major crash. One car flipped over as a result of the crash.

LCSO is working a major crash at the intersection of Thomasville and Withers Hill Roads.



Please use caution and avoid this area if possible due to road closures in both directions.



Stay safe and stay tuned for further updates. pic.twitter.com/FPiTFgOrlE — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) November 1, 2023

Southbound lanes are down to one lane and northbound lanes are closed.

The crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says please use caution and avoid the area due to road closures in both directions.

