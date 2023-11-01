Tell Me Something Good
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Major crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection

One car flipped over as a result of the crash.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the intersection of Thomasville Road and Withers Hill Road due to a major crash. One car flipped over as a result of the crash.

Southbound lanes are down to one lane and northbound lanes are closed.

The crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says please use caution and avoid the area due to road closures in both directions.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

