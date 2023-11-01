LIVE BLOG: What happened after the Dolce Vita meeting? Prosecution plays covert call recordings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 8 years after his former brother-in-law’s murder, Charlie Adelson was arrested.

Now, he is on trial for the homicide. The state accused the South Florida periodontist of plotting and funding the killing to help his sister Wendi Adelson elude a contentious custody battle amid her brutal divorce with victim Dan Markel.

We are halfway through the second week of testimony.

Autoplay Caption

The state is exhibiting evidence collected secretly. Tuesday afternoon, the jury watched a covert recording of a meeting between convict Katherine Magbanua and Charlie Adelson at a restaurant called Dolce Vita, which took place in 2016 the day after an undercover agent pretended to extort Donna Adelson, Charlie’s mother.

You can watch those recordings and the rest of testimony in Adelson’s trial here:

9 a.m.: Prosecution alleges Magbanua, Adelsons spoke in code on recorded calls after “the bump”

We are back in court and the FBI agent is back on the stand.

The state is reviewing calls recorded between Donna Adelson, Charlie Adelson, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia after “the bump” in April 2016.

Here’s a video of the bump and the calls the jury listened to Tuesday:

Prosecution plays wire tap calls, "the bump" video, during Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Oct. 31, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

In a phone call between Magbanua and Garcia, the prosecution and investigator alleges the South Florida mother was speaking in code to her former common-law husband.

Here is a chart the prosecution created of the alleged code words Magbanua used in several recordings.

The prosecution projects a chart labeled "Magbanua's code words" on a screen as Katherine Magbanua testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV)

Garcia didn’t pick up on it at first, Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said. The investigator testified under her questioning that Magbanua asked him to pay for charges for their children’s school.

At first, Garcia seems confused. Magbanua tells him she thinks they owe the school a balance of $65.70, but she can’t remember if it’s $65.70 or $60.57.

You can see a transcript of part of that call here:

A transcript relays a phone conversation between Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia that the prosecution alleges includes the pair speaking in code. (WCTV)

The investigators said the amount of money Magbanua asked about was significant because it was the same digits as the last four numbers of the phone number the undercover agent gave Donna Adelson in “the bump.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.