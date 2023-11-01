Tell Me Something Good
Madison County crash on I-10 leaves one dead

Westbound lanes are shut down as a result of the crash
A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing...
A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing westbound lanes on I-10 to close.(FL511)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing westbound lanes on I-10 to close.

The crash took place on I-10 westbound near mile marker 249, and involved an 18 wheeler tractor trailer and a dodge pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the dodge pickup truck died as a result of the crash.

Westbound lanes are shutdown, but are expected to reopen within the hour, per FHP. Traffic is being redirected at 251 West.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation.

This story will be updated.

