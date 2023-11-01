Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Magbanua testifies on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Charlie Adelson's murder trial....
LIVE BLOG: ‘He’d been planting this seed in my head,’ Magbanua accuses Adelson
One woman was left with a gunshot wound to her thigh while attending a parking lot party...
Tallahassee PD: Saturday parking lot party leaves one woman shot
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Crash on Interstate 10
Florida Highway Patrol releases more details following Saturday crash in Madison County
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker has died following an automobile accident.
Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker passes away following automobile accident

Latest News

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using
Prominent Tallahassee physician Dr. A.D. Brickler passes away at 94, community honors his legacy
Prominent Tallahassee physician Dr. A.D. Brickler passes away at 94, community honors his legacy
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Natalee Holloway’s confessed killer returns to Peru to serve out sentence in another murder
The baby, Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, is a white male weighing eight pounds with brown hair...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-day-old baby in Arkansas
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Undercover agents delve into secretly recorded calls and videos in Adelson murder trial