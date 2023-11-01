Prominent Tallahassee physician Dr. A.D. Brickler passes away at 94, community honors his legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family and friends are honoring the life of the prominent Tallahassee doctor who delivered more than 30,000 babies. Dr. Alexander D. Brickler passed away Monday at 94 years old.

“Something about Dr. Brickler just stood out,” said Dr. Vanessa Williams. She and her siblings were among the thousands delivered by Dr. Brickler. “I would say it’s because he was a family man, and he had so much compassion for the community.”

His son, Dr. AJ Brickler, III, is also a physician. He reflected on the many occasions they were able to deliver children together - many times, delivering generations of families. “I often laugh when we deliver babies of babies,” said Brickler. “We become grand-doctors, but really, he would be a great grand-doctor.”

He and his father were also able to deliver his own children together. “It was special,” said Brickler. “The last delivery that he did was he and I delivering, together, a patient of mine.”

Dr. A.D. Brickler and his son, Dr. A.J. Brickler, delivering their last baby together (WCTV Staff)

Many of the “Brickler Babies” were delivered in FAMUs Foote-Hilyer building that was, once, a hospital.

“I loved being able to say that I was a Dr. Brickler baby,” said Dr. Aurelia Alexander. Her mother was one of Dr. Brickler’s nurses, and Alexander worked alongside him at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

“Watching him work, it made you want to do better,” said Alexander. “He, to me, is the epitome of Black excellence.”

A public memorial for Dr. Brickler will be held at the FAMU Pharmacy Building on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

