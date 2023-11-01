Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Quincy has confirmed the police department no longer has its top cop after Chief Timothy Ashley was terminated on Tuesday afternoon.

WCTV obtained a copy of a letter from City Manager Robert Nixon, confirming the firing. In the letter, Nixon cites “failure to ensure and maintain a functional work environment” and “failure to satisfactorily manage financial resources” as some of the reasons behind the decision. WCTV is working to learn more about what led to the termination.

The letter is dated for October 31, and outlines that Ashley will be able to provide his response to the termination during the next public meeting on November 14 at 6 p.m. This is in compliance with a new Florida law that took effect this year, requiring that fired police chiefs get the opportunity to “appear & provide full & complete response to his or her termination at specified public meeting.”

Ashley was appointed chief in October 2021, and he served with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office prior to taking the job with QPD. As of Wednesday afternoon, Ashley was still listed as chief on the City of Quincy’s website.

WCTV has reached out to the city manager’s office, along with all of the city’s commissioners for comment on Ashley’s firing.

Below is a copy of the termination letter from City Manager Nixon:

WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley's termination on Tuesday. (Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon)

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

