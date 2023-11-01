Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central’s Kallie Reeves

Thomas County Central cheerleader Kallie Reeves is this week's Scholar Athlete.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’ve ever been to a Thomas County Central football game, you can agree the atmosphere is one of the best in south Georgia.

There’s a lot to cheer for, as the Jackets are closing in on the second straight undefeated regular season. For senior cheerleader Kallie Reeves, it’s made her job easy, and a whole lot of fun.

“I liked how fun cheerleading was, and how you could get the crowd excited,” she said. “I loved it in middle school and I just knew I wanted to do it in high school.”

When that team you’re cheering for is really good, it makes Friday nights, a little more fun.

Kallie: “I’m so excited for senior year, and hoping we could get to state. Last year we got really close, but we didn’t quite get there. I’m hoping this year is slightly better!”

It’d be a good way to go out, and for Reeves, a captain on the squad, a good way to close out a chapter she’s worked so hard for.

“She was very reserved, very quiet, and while she still is very conservative in her personality, she is more outspoken and she does encourage the girls and she steps out of her comfort zone,” said head coach Meggin Nix, who’s known Reeves since middle school.

“It’s gotten me out of my shell, and made me confident.,” said Reeves. “We just spend a lot of time making sure everything is right. It’s crazy how precise everything has to be, but in the end, it all works out.”

Precision that Reeves carries to the classroom, as she has a 4.17 GPA.

“She meets all, and exceeds all, the expectations,” said Nix. “She leads the group, she has just really pushed herself. It’s innate in her.”

“I’m a perfectionist and I just want everything done right,” said Reeves. “It bothers me if I don’t have a 100, or if I don’t have the best grade I could possibly get.”

A perfectionist cheering for a team chasing a perfect season, and that’s something -- worth cheering about.

Reeves said she plans to attend Auburn University, where she’ll study to become a veterinarian.

