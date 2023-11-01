Tell Me Something Good
State rests its case against Charlie Adelson in murder for hire trial

Adelson accused of hiring hit men to kill former brother-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson awaits testimony from the first defense witness in his murder for hire trial.
Charlie Adelson awaits testimony from the first defense witness in his murder for hire trial.(Julie Montanaro | WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro, Savannah Kelley and Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state has rested its case against Charlie Adelson.

Assistant State Attorney announced that just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The defense asked for a judgement of acquittal immediately afterward, claiming the state didn’t have sufficient evidence against Adelson to continue the trial. The judge denied that motion and said that will be up to the jury to decide.

The state rested its case after five days of testimony. More than 20 witnesses - including co-defendants Luis Rivera and Katherine Magbanua - took the stand and jurors listened to hours of secret FBI recordings.

The defense called its first witness, Wendi Adelson’s divorce attorney Kristin Adamson, at about 3:40 p.m.

Kristin Adamson was the first witness to testify for the defense in Charlie Adelson's murder...
Kristin Adamson was the first witness to testify for the defense in Charlie Adelson's murder for hire trial.(WCTV)

It’s not clear yet if Charlie Adelson will testify on his own behalf.

