Tallahassee National Cemetery in need of donations for holiday grave wreaths

Annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ event sees hundreds of local service members’ graves honored in December
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers for the local ‘Wreaths Across America’ event are asking for the public’s help in making sure every local, late service member is honored and remembered with a holiday wreath this December.

Tallahassee National Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery, both in Tallahassee, are roughly 1,800 wreaths short to cover all Veterans’ graves for 2023, said Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, which is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

The goal of ‘Wreaths Across America’ nationwide is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Wreaths are made of balsam fir stems with a single red bow and are placed in a coordinated effort at Arlington National Cemetery and across 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

Wreaths can be sponsored by civilians in $17 increments.

If interested in sponsoring a wreath locally, view the following links below:

The deadline for sponsoring a wreath is November 30. The wreaths will be laid in Tallahassee during a ceremony where every hero’s name will be read aloud on Dec. 16, 2023, at noon.

