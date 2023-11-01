Tallahassee National Cemetery in need of donations for holiday grave wreaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers for the local ‘Wreaths Across America’ event are asking for the public’s help in making sure every local, late service member is honored and remembered with a holiday wreath this December.

Tallahassee National Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery, both in Tallahassee, are roughly 1,800 wreaths short to cover all Veterans’ graves for 2023, said Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, which is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

The goal of ‘Wreaths Across America’ nationwide is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Wreaths are made of balsam fir stems with a single red bow and are placed in a coordinated effort at Arlington National Cemetery and across 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

Wreaths can be sponsored by civilians in $17 increments.

If interested in sponsoring a wreath locally, view the following links below:

The deadline for sponsoring a wreath is November 30. The wreaths will be laid in Tallahassee during a ceremony where every hero’s name will be read aloud on Dec. 16, 2023, at noon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.