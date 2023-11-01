Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning were more typical of late December with readings in the 40s. Even throughout the afternoon, it was hard to warm up.

Weather headlines to watch:

Fire danger today

Frost is possible overnight mainly north of 84

Warmer by the weekend

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8pm. The fire danger is still elevated through the evening due to occasional gusts over 15 mph. Breezy winds will slowly diminish into the evening and overnight.

The calm winds and clear skies should lead to areas of frost across our Georgia counties and inland Florida areas.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for folks mainly north of Highway 84 in Georgia. Lows in the 30s to low 40s. The cold temperatures may damage or kill crops or plants. Cover or bring in plants.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with highs in the 60s and sunny skies.

Dry with temperatures climbing above average heading into the weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60.

Early next week a cold front will slide through bringing only a tiny chance of showers, right now I am not too optimistic about the rain chance. Watch the attached video for the breakdown.

