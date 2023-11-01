Wakulla County residents concerned about two deadly intersections

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County residents call for traffic lights to be placed at the intersection of Spring Creek and Highway 98 and the intersection of Woodville Highway and highway 98.

According to Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, there hasn’t been an uptick in traffic crashes at either intersection, but Lieutenant Jeffery Yarbrough said it’s “not infrequent” they see crashes where Highway 98 insects with Spring Creek and Woodville Highway.

Lifelong Wakulla County resident, Betty Jones, said after losing two friends in fatal crashes at the Spring Creek intersection, she said something must be done.

“It’s horrible. They have got to get together, put their money together with the state, and do something to get a red light down here.”

Lieutenant Yarbrough said the sheriff’s office is on board with making changes to ensure the safety of residents, but he said to add a full stop light, that would be up to the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to FDOT, a study was conducted earlier this year to monitor traffic flow, the number of crashes, and other traffic patterns. The results showed the Spring Creek intersection did not warrant a stop light.

Lieutenant Yarbrough shared these roadway safety tips:

Pay close attention to caution lights

Don’t assume another driver will stop before you proceed with caution

Be mindful of surroundings

Pay attention to the cars in front of you

