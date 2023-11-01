What’s Brewing - FAMU Harvest Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The FAMUly Harvest Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 4.

The fun-filled food and farm festival connects and celebrates the greater Tallahassee community and local Black growers. Fresh produce and family-friendly activities will be featured, including workshops, a marketplace, educators’ row and more.

The festival takes place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the FAMU Community Gardens, located at 400 West Orange Avenue.

