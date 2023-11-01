Wire taps, undercover agents, speaking in code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jurors in the murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson listened to dozens of secretly recorded phone calls Wednesday as prosecutors try to prove he is at the heart of a conspiracy to kill Dan Markel.

“That’s like me calling someone up and being like, ‘Yeah I know you killed JFK, umm, you need to pay me,” Charlie Adelson told co-defendant Katherine Magbanua on one call.

“My point is, is that I had nothing to do with any of this craziness,” he later said.

Those calls followed “the bump” in which an undercover FBI agent posing as a Latin Kings gang member confronted Adelson’s mother on the street and tried to blackmail her.

FBI Agent Pat Sanford took the stand to answer questions as each call was played aloud in the courtroom. Jurors listed while wearing noise-cancelling headphones and followed along with a transcript.

Pat Sanford sits on the witness stand and listens to a wiretapped phone call on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

Prosecutors contend Charlie Adelson and co-defendant Katherine Magbanua were speaking in code on several of the phone calls in which they appeared to be discussing rental properties.

“They’re constantly knocking -- you know, knocking at your door to fix things and it becomes a -- it will never, ever... ,” Charlie Adelson said.

“A burden,” Magbanua answered.

“They will nev -- it’ll be, like, a leech that never leaves you,” Adelson said.

Prosecutors claim the two were using code words like investment, paperwork and tenant to discuss the pros and cons of paying a blackmailer.

“If tenant is code for blackmailer, which one of the parties is explaining the potential problems with paying a blackmailer?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“It’s Charlie Adelson,” Sanford said.

“He’s explaining to her that the blackmailer may continue to come back or multiply or raise the rent as it were?”

“That’s correct.”

The phone calls were recorded after a judge authorized wire taps on the phones of the Adelson family and others suspected in the 2014 murder for hire of Dan Markel.

Charlie Adelson is accused of plotting and paying for Markel’s murder. His ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua, her longtime boyfriend Sigfredo Garcia and his friend Luis Rivera have all been convicted in the plot.

The wire taps captured conversations in 2016, nearly two years after the murder.

One of the calls recorded the undercover agent as he called and asked for Donna Adelson at the Adelson’s dental practice.

“I met her last week and gave her some paperwork. She knows what it’s about, it’s important paperwork,” the agent said to the receptionist.

Another call featured Adelson calling the bogus blackmailer back.

Charlie: “Someone has been calling my family. I’m trying to figure out who this is.”

Undercover: “What’s going on is my brother Tato, okay, my brother Tato has not been taken care of, you know Katie and Tuto? They’ve been taken care of since the family problem has been taken care of up North.”

Charlie: “I don’t know who you are.”

Undercover: “He told me the whole story. He told me nobody has taken care of him.”

Charlie: “I never have met, met these people, but let me call you back okay?”

Another recorded call captured a subsequent phone call between Magbanua and Garcia as she relayed the bogus blackmailer’s phone number to him.

“The numbers - but you keep giving me the wrong numbers,” Garcia said.

“No, no, no. 305-712-6570,” Magbanua said.

“It’s 712-6570,” Garcia said.

“No, no, no. 305-712-6570,” Magbanua said.

“That’s what I said,” Garcia said.

“Whoever the f--- this is, it needs to stop. They obviously know somebody. They’re putting my name, they’re putting your name, they’re putting ... and they’re harassing the family,” Magbanua later said.

“All right, all right, all right, all right,” Garcia said.

Jurors listened to the wiretap calls for more than three hours Wednesday morning before the judge called a recess for lunch.

