Bill aims to close Florida’s medical malpractice loophole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State lawmakers will consider closing a medical malpractice loophole during next year’s session.

Right now under Florida law, if a single adult dies from medical negligence, their adult children can’t sue over the death.

It’s a law Sabrina Davis didn’t find out about until after her dad died in 2020.

“I thought I was explaining myself wrong to the attorneys. After eight attorneys asking me the same question, ‘Was your dad married?’ ‘How old are you?’ I’m like ‘This must be a law,’” Davis said.

Davis said her dad, Keith Davis, went to the hospital in Hillsborough County in October of 2020 for leg pain. She said doctors were going to send her father home after he was misdiagnosed and wasn’t getting better.

After the hospital wouldn’t do an autopsy to find out how he died, Davis said she paid for one herself.

“There was a nine-inch long blood clot in my father’s leg, that broke off and went to his chest and killed him immediately, " Davis said.

Davis said the state even fined the doctor over her dad’s death.

“That is nothing. That is nothing when it comes to human life, accountability is non-negotiable. That is the reason I’m fighting,” Davis said.

Davis has help from both sides of the aisle in the state legislature.

Hillsborough County Representative Mike Beltran is one of the bill’s sponsors to repeal what is sometimes known as a “free-kill” law.

“They actually create this perverse incentive for the facility. They’re better off in terms of their liability if the person dies from the malpractice than if they mitigate their error,” Rep. Beltran said.

Similar bills failed to pass the legislature in the last three years.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has opposed removing the law in the past, claiming Florida has the highest medical malpractice insurance rates in the country.

It went as far as to say in 2021 it would lower legislative grades if lawmakers voted for the bill.

Davis is hoping this time, the bill makes it to Governor DeSantis’ desk to help thousands of Florida families.

“I won’t ever get my dad back. My son won’t ever get his grandfather back. But moving forward in some way I’m fighting for that same freedom they’ve taken away,” Davis said.

Florida is the only state that limits who can sue medical facilities in wrongful death cases.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.