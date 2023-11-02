Blazers prepare for stingy UWA defense

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - After an exciting, 31-28 victory over rival West Florida last Saturday the Valdosta State Blazers still hold their DII Playoffs destiny in their own hands.

But per usual, life in the Gulf South Conference comes at you fast.

VSU must press forward after the emotional win in Pensacola and get ready to play a West Alabama squad on the road that’s playing high level ball on defense.

The Tigers are allowing the second least yards in the GSC this season and are also second in yards per play allowed. This coming off a defensive masterclass against Chowan over the weekend in which UWA did not surrender a single yard rushing to the Hawks in a 14-6 victory.

“You have to value those possessions and when you get in the red zone you’ve got to make something work and get some points,” said Blazers Head Coach Tremaine Jackson, who knows points will come at a premium on Saturday. “You’ve got to get touchdowns because you’re not going to beat this team with field goals so we’ve got to make sure we’re executing the right way, we’re assignment sound and defensively we’ve got to make sure we’re giving our offense a chance with short fields and hopefully the special teams game can create some returns to help us a little bit.”

“We’ve got to have a complete football game.”

V State will also need to keep a close eye on this weekend’s matchup between Delta State and West Georgia. The Blazers, Wolves and Statesmen sit in a three way tie for first in the GSC with a 5-1 record. A UWG victory over DSU on Saturday could set up a winner-take-all clash for the Peach Basket and the Gulf South title the following weekend when the Wolves visit Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Saturday’s kickoff in Livingston, Al is set for 2 PM ET.

