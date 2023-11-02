Charlie Adelson takes stand, denies role in murder for hire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense Thursday morning as he stands trial for murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the death of his former brother-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel.

“Charlie, let’s start with the most important question. Did you cause the death of professor Dan Markel?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Absolutely no,” Charlie Adelson said.

“Did you hire anyone to kill him?”

“No,” Adelson said.

Adelson took the stand just before 9 a.m. in front of a crowded courtroom. The judge noted that the gallery has “grown by leaps and bounds” and cautioned them against creating any distractions during Adelson’s testimony.

The gallery in courtroom 3G was full as Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense Thursday. (Julie Montanaro | WCTV)

“How do you feel right now?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Really nervous,” Adelson replied.

“Why are you nervous?” Rashbaum asked.

“My whole life depends on it,” Adelson said.

Adelson may be the final defense witness in the trial.

Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

The only other defense witness called so far was Wendi Adelson’s divorce attorney, who testified Wednesday afternoon.

The State rested its case earlier in the afternoon after calling more than 20 witnesses - including co-defendants Katherine Magbanua and Luis Rivera - and playing hours of undercover recordings.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.