Charlie Adelson takes stand, denies role in murder for hire

Adelson is accused of hiring hit men to kill his former brother-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson swears under oath before taking the stand to testify on his own behalf on...
Charlie Adelson swears under oath before taking the stand to testify on his own behalf on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro and Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense Thursday morning as he stands trial for murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the death of his former brother-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel.

“Charlie, let’s start with the most important question. Did you cause the death of professor Dan Markel?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Absolutely no,” Charlie Adelson said.

“Did you hire anyone to kill him?”

“No,” Adelson said.

Adelson took the stand just before 9 a.m. in front of a crowded courtroom. The judge noted that the gallery has “grown by leaps and bounds” and cautioned them against creating any distractions during Adelson’s testimony.

The gallery in courtroom 3G was full as Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense...
The gallery in courtroom 3G was full as Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.(Julie Montanaro | WCTV)

“How do you feel right now?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Really nervous,” Adelson replied.

“Why are you nervous?” Rashbaum asked.

“My whole life depends on it,” Adelson said.

Adelson may be the final defense witness in the trial.

Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | WCTV)

The only other defense witness called so far was Wendi Adelson’s divorce attorney, who testified Wednesday afternoon.

The State rested its case earlier in the afternoon after calling more than 20 witnesses - including co-defendants Katherine Magbanua and Luis Rivera - and playing hours of undercover recordings.

