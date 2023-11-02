Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Entering Wednesday night’s Class 6A regional final against Ponte Vedra, it’d been nearly a decade since the Chiles High School volleyball team had been one of the final eight teams standing in their classification.

It’d been nearly 20 since they’d made the state final four, but after sweeping the Sharks in straight sets, the Timberwolves can update their history books, as the win puts them back in the state final four for the first time since 2005.

Chiles will play Wednesday in the state semi finals. If they win, they play Thursday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.