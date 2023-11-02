Tell Me Something Good
Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals

The Chiles volleyball team sealed up a spot in next week's Class 6A state semifinals with a win over Ponte Vedra.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Entering Wednesday night’s Class 6A regional final against Ponte Vedra, it’d been nearly a decade since the Chiles High School volleyball team had been one of the final eight teams standing in their classification.

It’d been nearly 20 since they’d made the state final four, but after sweeping the Sharks in straight sets, the Timberwolves can update their history books, as the win puts them back in the state final four for the first time since 2005.

Chiles will play Wednesday in the state semi finals. If they win, they play Thursday.

