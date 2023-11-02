Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley’s termination on Tuesday.
Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection
Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: State rests, Charlie Adelson says he will take the stand tomorrow
Florida lawmakers will consider banning drivers from cruising in the left lane.
Florida drivers hope lawmakers pass left lane driving ban

Latest News

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio...
Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale
It's the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer Society released new...
American Cancer Society updates guideline on lung cancer screenings
'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source:...
RAW: Scene of crash in which 'Succession' actor was involved
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate sidesteps Tuberville’s hold and confirms new Navy head, first female on Joint Chiefs of Staff