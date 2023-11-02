Tell Me Something Good
Florida Senator Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

The endorsement was announced Thursday
Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.
Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.(WTVG)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

“I’m proud to endorse @realDonaldTrump. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott announced around 11:37 a.m. on X.

In a Thursday press release, Scott explained his reasoning for backing the former president. Scott said during Trump’s presidency, America’s economy was booming, the border was secure, and China was being held accountable.

“President Trump will be our nominee because America was safer and more prosperous when he led our nation. Our economy was booming, and we were achieving energy independence,” said Scott in an op-ed published in Newsweek Thursday morning, according to the release.

Scott also referenced what he believes Trump accomplished as president while also mentioning President Joe Biden.

According to Scott’s press release, Trump “took on Communist China and stood up to dictators in Latin America. He did more for Israel than any other president in our history, bringing stability and peace in the Middle East though the Abraham Accords, while Joe Biden is undoing all the work his administration accomplished.”

The Florida U.S Senator said in his press release that it’s time for Republicans to come together and unite behind President Trump.

