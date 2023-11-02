Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Florida High’s Jayden Threatts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the last ten Thursdays, we’ve come to you with the plays you think deserve a Play of the Week nod. This is week eleven, and next week, our 12th and final Play of the Week of the season will be unveiled.

This week’s winner? Made sure his team got the hot start they needed, because nothing like running back the opening kick-off for a touchdown.

Florida High’s Jayden Threatts took the opening kick back for the touchdown in the Seminoles’ big win over Marianna. It’s the first kick return for a touchdown of his varsity career, and you can’t ask for a better start. You also can’t ask for better fans, because the Seminole faithful showing up this week to vote Threatts Play of the Week.

“It bounced to me, and I cut to the outside, and I saw a lane and I knew it would be a touchdown,” he said. “It set the tone for the game. We get a lot of support from the fans, and the touchdown club. I appreciate them, of course, because I wouldn’t have won without them.”

Threatts received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

