Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Having trouble affording your heat bill in Georgia? This program could help

The program, which helps Georgians with heating costs through payments to energy suppliers, has...
The program, which helps Georgians with heating costs through payments to energy suppliers, has two application waves. The first on Dec. 1 applies to residents 65 or older or people who are medically homebound. All other applications open on Jan. 2, 2024.(John Pirsos | wvlt)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, energy bills will do the opposite. That’s why Georgia’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is opening applications soon.

The program, which helps Georgians with heating costs through payments to energy suppliers, has two application waves. The first on Dec. 1 applies to residents 65 or older or people who are medically homebound. All other applications open on Jan. 2, 2024.

RELATED: It’s starting to get cold outside. How can you safely heat your home?

To qualify, your income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. That’s $29,713 for one person and $66,284 for a household of five.

Applicants will have to provide the following to their local Community Action Agency:

  • Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider
  • Social security numbers and proof of citizenship for each household member
  • Proof of income, like a paycheck stub, for the last 30 days for each adult household member
  • Verification of social security or unemployment benefits for each household member, if applicable

Find your local Community Action Agency here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley’s termination on Tuesday.
Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection
Florida lawmakers will consider banning drivers from cruising in the left lane.
Florida drivers hope lawmakers pass left lane driving ban
Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: State rests, Charlie Adelson says he will take the stand tomorrow

Latest News

Charlie Adelson testified in his own defense Thursday.
“This is insane,” Charlie Adelson claims he was extorted out of one third of a million dollars
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom
Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday his endorsement of former President Donald...
Florida Senator Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
“Stupidest thing I ever said,” Charlie Adelson says hitman comment was “complete joke”