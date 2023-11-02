Tell Me Something Good
Here’s how you can get free admission to the North Florida Fair Thursday

The fair runs from Thursday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 12
WCTV has partnered with the North Florida Fair to offer free admission during opening night on...
WCTV has partnered with the North Florida Fair to offer free admission during opening night on Thursday!(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has partnered with the North Florida Fair to offer free admission during opening night on Thursday!

In order to receive free entry to the 81st annual fair, you must donate pet food.

WCTV and the Leon County Humane Society will be located at both entrances of the fair to collect donations for free entry.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The fair runs from Nov. 2 until Nov. 12.

For more information regarding the fair, visit NorthFloridaFair.com.

