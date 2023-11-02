‘It never gets easier’: Friends, family and police makers gather to remember hot yoga shooting victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been five years since a Tallahassee man opened fire into a hot yoga studio which injured 5 and killed two before turning the gun on himself.

“You never forget. It’s very difficult to describe expect that time stands still. At first it doesn’t seem real and then its all too real,” said Maura Binkley’s father Jeff Binkley.

A memorial was held in remembrance of 61-year-old Nancy Van Vessem and 21-year-old Maura Binkley.

Speaker of the symposium and memorial service included: Jeff Binkley, Maura’s father and co-founder of Maura’s Voice, Florida State University President Emeritus John Thrasher, he was the college’s President at the time of the shooting, James J. Clark, provost and executive vice president, Florida State University, Jillian Turanovic, associate professor, College of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Florida State University, Lynn Jones, M.D., FACP, associate medical director, Capital Health Plan and Community Board Member, College of Medicine, Florida State University, Emily Snider, senior project manager, Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.

The symposium being help with policy makers, friends and family of the victims came together to put a stop to hate-fueled violence with an emphasis on violence against women.

“I think we all share this responsibility to counter hate in our society and look, nobody can do everything but we can all do something no matter how small so we always strive to communicate and to educate to the degree we can,” Binkley said.

Maura Binkley was 21-years-old and a senior at FSU with plans on moving to Germany to be a teacher after graduation.

Nancy Van Vessem was known as a pillar in the medical community and a faculty member at FSU’s school of medicine.

Maura’s father and founder of Maura’s Voice Jeff Binkley said this day isn’t about the shooting but instead about remembering the lives of two incredible women.

He said this is a pain that will never get any easier but he hopes to continue growing Maura’s Voice, a research fund dedicated to learning more about gun violence and hopes to see the Florida State United: one voice against hate organization expand its outreach.

Rising OM Yoga released a statement in remembrance of the incident. The statement read:

It’s been 5 years since that tragic day at our studio. Since then we’ve united in love, we’ve leaned on each other tremendously and we’ve found a strength most of us never knew we had. But we still lost 2 beautiful women and that will never heal. Our hearts will forever be broken for their families and loved ones. Our sense of safety and security will never fully return for many of us. Our team battles fear and trauma to this day. While we have moved forward, and will continue to do so, things have never felt or looked the same for us. But we refused to let evil and fear steal any more from us. Personally, I’m so grateful the community encouraged us to keep our doors open. Had we closed forever, evil would have won. Instead, you all came back with your bright bright lights and wide open hearts. And we slowly started the healing process together. I honestly still don’t know how we did it. The scars will be here forever. The trauma forever etched in our nervous systems. But we are here. Standing strong in the face of all that is broken and wrong with humanity. Representing the crucial need for a place to nourish our mental health. A place to go where we should feel safe. A place where we can feel hope. A place where we put all our differences aside and can sit in neutrality together. A true community. I can’t speak for others, but I know this trauma and loss has been my greatest teacher. Im a better person in their honor. I can honestly say I don’t take a single day of life for granted because of them. I love harder. I live more presently. I try not to sweat the small stuff as much as I used to. It’s impossible to make sense of something so horrific. But I figure the least we can do, is let it teach us something. Today is a hard day. And there are many many hard days still to come. But we will never have it as hard as the families who lost their loved ones. We will never forget them. They are in our hearts always. Sending comfort and strength to anyone who needs it today, and every day forward

