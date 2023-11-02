LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson will take the stand Thursday morning in his own defense.

He’s accused of planning and paying for the murder of Dan Markel, his sister’s ex-husband. The two were going through a tense custody battle and divorce, and the state accused Adelson of plotting his former brother-in-law’s killing to help his sister escape the perils of legal proceedings with him.

It is not entirely unprecedented for the defendant to take the stand in his own defense. Three others have been charged and imprisoned in connection to the 2014 homicide, including Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua.

She took the stand in her initial trial in 2019, and her retrial last year, to defend herself, too. After eight hours of deliberation last year, she was ultimately found guilty.

The jury has heard from Magbanua and another convicted co-conspirator Luis Rivera in this trial. Additionally, Charlie’s sister, Wendi Adelson, divorce lawyers, undercover FBI operatives and Markel’s former neighbor has testified.

Now, Adelson will speak for himself.

You can watch those witnesses and the rest of testimony in the South Florida periodontist’s trial here

“OK, let’s talk a little bit about Katherine Magbnua,” Rashbaum said.

He asked when they met.

“I met Katie in the summer of 2013, she worked at the front desk of a dental office I worked at... SoFi Dental,” Adelson said.

Charlie said he was at that office every three weeks. He asked Magbanua out, he said.

He discussed how he and Magbanua first got together: “I pursued her... I think she was really cute, she was friendly, she actually graduated from UCF, too, a different time... she was a really smart girl, witty, so that’s why I pursued her,” Adelson testified. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) November 2, 2023

He testified that he didn’t know much about her ex.

“The only thing I knew was that she had been with somebody for about 10 years and now she was single,” he said.

He said he and Magbanua’s lifestyle was compatible.

“We both had very little time,” he said.

“Did you ask her just two weeks later if she could find someone to kill Dan Markel?” Rashbaum asked.

“No absolutely not,” he said.

He denied going to a Halloween party with her or asking her if she knew someone who could kill Markel.

As time went on she wanted to be more serious, Charlie said. He said they were exclusive and he considered Magbanua his girlfriend, but he never saw himself marrying her.

“We talked every day... I’d call her when I was in the car driving to work, we’d text throughout the day,” and then they’d be speak at night, too, he said.

They’d see each other once or twice a week, Charlie said.

“Did you have any relationship with her children?”

“No I met her children on one occasion, maybe twice,” he said.

“Did Katherine Magbanua ever work for your dad or for you at the Adelson Institute?” Rashbaum asked.

“No, never,” he said.

The defense presented their first piece of evidence.

Defense presents evidence, texts between Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua from November 2013. (WCTV)

“I have no idea who her ex is that knows me, so I’m saying, ‘Do I know him?’” Adelson testified.

In February, there was an incident with Katie and her ex, he said. He said Magbanua came to his house.

“She was crying, she was all upset,” he said. “She could tell I was upset that someone had roughed her up. She said don’t do anything, he’ll kill you..”

But he said it didn’t make him want to break up.

“It’s a part of her life that I wasn’t going to hold against her,” Adelson said.

Now the defense is exhibiting texts between the pair from Jan 19, 2014 — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) November 2, 2023

The defense exhibits texts from Jan. 19, 2014. The defense objected to them as hearsay, but the judge overruled.

In the texts, Magabnua asks Charlie if he’s talking to other girls, and he said no, the defendant said.

“And again in this message she’s telling you that she wants more, right,” the defense asked.

He said yes. He explained his response.

“I ask her if you’re thinking about getting back with her ex... I said you’re the coolest and most fun girl and I’m always happy when you’re around... I was trying to say I like you.. And I don’t want to rush things,” Adelson testified.

Then the defense showed texts between the pair from March 2014.

Defense shows texts between Magbanua and Adelson from March 2014. (WCTV)

9:26 a.m.: The $1 million offer and the “cheaper than a hitman” TV joke

“As I sit here today, I know the offer never happened,” he testified.

But at the time he didn’t realize that. He testified that he spoke to many about that they had extended an offer to Markel.

“I didn’t realize how much I talk until I listened to all those tapes, but evidently I do... but I like to talk,” he said.

One of the people he told was his ex, Magbanua.

“We tried everything we could, we even offered Danny a million dollars to move back to South Florida, and it didn’t work,” he said he told her.

“How did she respond?” Rashbaum asked.

“She was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money, do you have to take out a loan for that?’ And I said ‘no I got cash,’” he said.

He never financially helped Wendi with her divorce, Charlie said, but he did give her a gift.

“Do you recall giving her a TV... How did that come about?” Rashbaum asked.

Adelson said he asked his parents what to get her, and they suggested a TV.

“Yes... Well, when she was moving out of the marital home... she started from scratch, she only took her belongings... Go to Best Buy and buy I really nice TV set, and I’ll buy it,” he said.

He then spoke on the infamous “TV was cheaper than a hitman” joke.

Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (WCTV)

“The stupidest thing I ever said in my life... I said it as a complete joke and it was stupid,” Adelson said.

“Just to be clear - did you ever look into hiring a hitman?” Rashbaum asked.

“No, never,” he said.

The defense took a moment to pause after Adelson’s denial.

The defendant explained why he talked about Wendi’s divorce issues often. Adelson said he talks a lot.

“I guess it’s more interesting than talking about teeth,” he said.

Adelson said that during the divorce, the frequency of his communication with Wendi was unchanged. He said his understanding was that she didn’t seem too upset about the motion to relocate being denied.

“I think she understood that that’s what her life was going to be,” he said. “She loves her job up here, she was excited about things, she was dating people, she was embarking upon her life up here.”

8:45 a.m.: Charlie to speak for himself

Charlie Adelson was sworn in and addressed Circuit Judge Stephen Everett Thursday morning. He told him he will testify today.

He was seated on the witness stand at about 8:54 a.m,

“Did you cause the death of professor Dan Markel?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Absolutely no,” Adelson said.

“Did you hire anyone to kill him?” the defense asked.

“No,” he responded.

“How do you feel right now?” the attorney asked.

“I’m really nervous,” he said

“Why are you nervous?” Rashbaum asked.

“My life is on the line,” the defendant said.

Then, they went into his background. Adelson testified he has an older brother and younger sister.

“How close were you with your siblings growing up?” Rashbaum asked.

“My brother, I wasn’t real close with,” he said. “My sister, I wasn’t real close with either probably until high school... and then I got closer to her as the years went on.”

His mother worked as a substitute teacher growing up and his dad was a general dentist, he said. After her children were adults, his mother Donna began working for his dad’s dental practice.

He didn’t do well in school until college, he testified. Adelson attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando, he said. Then he studied to become a periodontist.

After his studies, he began working at lots of different offices because he didn’t have the money to start his own practice, Adelson said.

At the time of Markel’s murder, the defendant testified that he was busy, working at “between 30 and 35 offices.”

Now, we're going to the Adelson Institute for Implants and Aesthetic Dentistry, his family's business.

Now, we’re going to the Adelson Institute for Implants and Aesthetic Dentistry, his family’s business.

“Erika Johnson, Clariza (Lebredo) was my dad’s assistant since 1979 until he retired,” the defendant said.

“And your mom controlled the checkbook?”

“Yes she did...”

“Who did all the billing for the practice?”

“My mom and Erika.”

“Did there come a time when you brought the practice from your dad?”

“Yeah, my dad was going to sell the practice... I didn’t like the idea of being sold, so I bought it from my dad in... 2012,” he said.

At 2014, Adelson owned the practice. But in 2016, at the time of the wire taps, it was no longer his, the defendant testified.

He’d sold it back to his dad, Harvey.

“Do you like to collect cash?”

“I always have, yes,” Adelson said.

“Why?”

“It probably goes back to when I was a kid, I got a dollar a week allowance... I always liked to look at it.”

What were your best years financially?

“13, 14 and 15.”

He described his lifestyle at the time of the murder.

“Work came first, I worked my whole life to get where I was,” he said.

Adelson said he had no kids then and was single. But not anymore.

“Yeah, I’ve got one son,” he said.

“How old?”

“Five,” he said.

Adelson testified that he is close with his parents. He spoke with his mom daily.

“How involved was your mom in your life?”

“Business wise, very involved,” he said. “Personal life, I mean I would tell them things... but I mean it was my life, I did what I wanted.”

He said it was different for Wendi.

“I think she was more involved. I think my sister involved my mom way more. And it just depended on the issue,” he said.

Then they talked about Wendi.

“I’d call my sister about every 10 days or so... she was real busy and not so good with the phone... I would call her, she would take a day or two to call me back,” he said.

Before Wendi married Markel, he would only see her on holidays, Charlie testified.

“I thought he was a nice guy, he kinda seemed like all my sister’s boyfriends she had in the past, I never had much in common with him,” Charlie said.

“After they got married, what was your relationship like with Professor Markel?”

He would see him at the house with his sister, text him on birthdays. Charlie said he would visit their home two to three times a year.

“I’d only been to Tallahassee- I was there twice, I believe when her children were born, and once when I was working in Alabama... I passed through Tallahassee and spent the night there,” he said.

After the divorce, his relationship with his sister was similar.

“It may have been a little less... I called her and more times than not she wouldn’t pick up the phone,” he said.

He talked about learning of his sister’s marital struggles.

“He seemed like he’d lost his eye for her and she seemed like she’d lost her eye for him, she wasn’t happy,” he said.

Wendi never told him she was scared or that Markel wasn’t a good dad, he said.

“No, no, he was very attentive to his sons,” he testified.

He testified about how he heard updates about Wendi’s divorce.

“I would say probably 20% came from Wendi and 80% came from my mom,” he said.

He testified that the divorce was intense.

“They were fighting over bicycles and all kinds of nonsense,” Charlie Adelson said.

He said he remembered when Wendi filed to try to relocate.

“Primarily it was because she had no family in Tallahassee... and she had a better more secure job for her career in South Florida,” he said. “I thought it would be great, I hadn’t lived in the same town as her since 1995... it wasn’t real important to the point where I thought about it all the time.”

But it was more major for his parents, he said.

“To them it was very important, they wanted her to come back. She had no family in Tallahassee,” the defendant said.

“I think he was against it, he wanted her to stay in Tallahassee with him,” he said.

In some messages where the family discussed converting Wendi and Markel’s kids to Christianity - they were Jewish - Charlie testified he expressed support for the idea.

“My sister was trying to be real nice to Danny for a while and it got her nowhere... so basically he was being a jerk to you, be a jerk back, maybe it would stop... I thought maybe it would push his buttons, so I thought, ‘why not, give it a shot,’” he said.

