Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say

FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking a bullet.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man was saved from injury or worse after his wallet helped block a bullet.

Police in Colorado Springs said they were called regarding an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday morning near the airport.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot at while driving.

Officers discovered that a bullet had gone through his car and hit him, but it was stopped by his wallet.

Colorado Springs police said the bullet went through the front passenger side of the man’s vehicle and hit him in the right thigh, but “the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s skin and being stopped by his wallet.”

Officers said the man had his wallet in the side cargo pocket of his pants at the time of the shooting.

The man was unharmed and was able to give police a description of the shooter’s vehicle in question.

Police said the situation remains under investigation. They did not release the suspected shooter’s vehicle description or identify the man shot.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Undercover agents delve into secretly recorded calls and videos in Adelson murder trial
Circuit Judge Stephen Everett approaches the courtroom gallery to address the noise level...
Courtroom distractions prompt delays, warnings from judge in Charlie Adelson trial
Feeling more like late December over the next few days.
December-like chill heading into tomorrow...
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republicans confront Tuberville over military holds in extraordinary showdown on Senate floor
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, the state rested its case, the defense called its first witness and...
Day 5 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - Part 2
Day 5 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - Part 1
Day 5 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - Part 1