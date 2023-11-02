Seminole women dominate final exhibition with Wyckoff on the mind

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 18th ranked Florida State Seminoles had no problems at the Tucker Center on Wednesday night, making quick work of DII side Clayton State 97-52 in their final home exhibition before the women’s basketball season tips off.

Ta’Niya Latson was one of five Seminoles in double figures, scoring 21 points alongside an impressive 17 point effort from O’Mariah Gordon.

The Garnet and Gold pressed pace against the outmatched Lakers all night long, playing like a team on a mission for Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff, who was absent following a procedure to remove a mass diagnosed as breast cancer on Tuesday morning.

“That was our number one goal, we wanted to play hard for Coach Brooke,” Said Gordon of the inspired performance. “We wanted to act like she was out there with us and to continue to leave the legacy she pushes us to leave every single day.”

“Right now that locker room is a really happy locker room that just talked to their head coach on Facetime,” Said Associate and Acting Head Coach Bill Ferrara about his team who got the chance to chat with Wyckoff after the game.

“It put a big smile on everybody’s face in that room.”

Florida State opens up regular season play Monday hosting Charleston Southern with Wyckoff expected to return to the sideline.

