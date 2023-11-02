Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Seminole women dominate final exhibition with Wyckoff on the mind

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 18th ranked Florida State Seminoles had no problems at the Tucker Center on Wednesday night, making quick work of DII side Clayton State 97-52 in their final home exhibition before the women’s basketball season tips off.

Ta’Niya Latson was one of five Seminoles in double figures, scoring 21 points alongside an impressive 17 point effort from O’Mariah Gordon.

The Garnet and Gold pressed pace against the outmatched Lakers all night long, playing like a team on a mission for Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff, who was absent following a procedure to remove a mass diagnosed as breast cancer on Tuesday morning.

“That was our number one goal, we wanted to play hard for Coach Brooke,” Said Gordon of the inspired performance.  “We wanted to act like she was out there with us and to continue to leave the legacy she pushes us to leave every single day.”

“Right now that locker room is a really happy locker room that just talked to their head coach on Facetime,” Said Associate and Acting Head Coach Bill Ferrara about his team who got the chance to chat with Wyckoff after the game.

“It put a big smile on everybody’s face in that room.”

Florida State opens up regular season play Monday hosting Charleston Southern with Wyckoff expected to return to the sideline.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley’s termination on Tuesday.
Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection
Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: State rests, Charlie Adelson says he will take the stand tomorrow
Florida lawmakers will consider banning drivers from cruising in the left lane.
Florida drivers hope lawmakers pass left lane driving ban

Latest News

VSU Blazers wide receiver Tyler Ajiero reels in a touchdown pass in Valdosta State's Week 1...
Blazers prepare for stingy UWA defense
Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals
Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals
The head of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at midcourt of the TCC Eagledome
Tallahassee Community College men open Corey Hendren era with a win
The Chiles volleyball team sealed up a spot in next week's Class 6A state semifinals with a win...
Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals