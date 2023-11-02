“Stupidest thing I ever said,” Charlie Adelson says hitman comment was “complete joke”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson answered questions Thursday about a frequently repeated joke that has swirled around the murder of Dan Markel since the day he was killed on July 18, 2014.

“I was going to get you a hit man, but a tv set was a lot cheaper,” Charlie Adelson said of the joke he told repeatedly - or in his words “recycled” - as Markel and his sister, Wendi, were involved in a “litigious” divorce and custody battle.

“Stupidest thing I ever said in my life,” Adelson said. “I said it as a complete joke and it was stupid. I do that a lot.”

Adelson says he did buy his sister Wendi a television as a gift when she moved out of the Markel’s home.

“Did you ever say that joke to Katherine Magbanua? defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Yes.”

“Did you ever look into hiring a hit man?”

“No, never,” Adelson said.

Charlie Adelson testifies in his own defense Thursday. (WCTV)

Adelson said when Wendi first confided in him that she and Dan were having martial problems and going to marriage counseling he was “sad,” and described her as “sad” too.

“It seemed like he’d lost his eye for her and she seemed like she’d lost her eye for him. She wasn’t happy,” Adelson said.

“Did she complain about violence or danger or anything like that?”

“Never.”

“Did she complain that he was not a good father?”

“No, No, he was very attentive to his sons,” Adelson said.

Adelson acknowledged that it was “very important” to his parents that Wendi move back to Miami. He said his family discussed offering Dan Markel $1million to allow her to relocate with her two sons and Magbanua was aware of the deal.

“We tried everything we could, we even offered Danny a million dollars to move back to South Florida,” Adelson says he told her, “and it didn’t work.”

“How did she respond?” Rashbaum asked.

“She was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money, do you have to take out a loan for that?’ And I said ‘No, I got cash,’” he said.

The defense attorney asked Adelson about a run in with Sigfredo Garcia just weeks before Markel’s murder and then turned to Charlie’s actions on July 18, 2014.

Adelson says he had talked with his sister Wendi that morning about repairing her television.

He testified that he was in the middle of performing a dental surgery when he got a call from his mother, telling him that Markel had been shot.

