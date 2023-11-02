Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City Attorney for Tallahassee, Cassandra Jackson, has given notice of her intent to resign from her position, according to an agenda item posted Thursday to the city’s website.

According to the agenda from the city’s next commission meeting on November 8, Jackson and the commission agreed that she will resign from her position as City Attorney on November 24, but will continue to be employed by the City as an employee and consultant through June 1, 2024, to “ensure a smooth transition.”

In her new position, Jackson will report to the Interim or City Attorney, per her employment agreement.

Jackson was appointed back in February 2018 and served as Deputy City Attorney for two years prior to being appointed as City Attorney.

WCTV has requested both Jackson’s personnel file and a copy of her letter of resignation from the city.

