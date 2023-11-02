Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee Community College men open Corey Hendren era with a win

The head of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at midcourt of the TCC Eagledome
The head of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at midcourt of the TCC Eagledome(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team topped Central Georgia Tech 75-72 to start the season 1-0.

Emmanuel Jones led the Eagles with 20 points in the win.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Two people injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee Monday night
Charlie Adelson listens as TPD Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies in Adelson's murder trial on...
LIVE BLOG: Undercover agents delve into secretly recorded calls and videos in Adelson murder trial
Circuit Judge Stephen Everett approaches the courtroom gallery to address the noise level...
Courtroom distractions prompt delays, warnings from judge in Charlie Adelson trial
Feeling more like late December over the next few days.
December-like chill heading into tomorrow...
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection

Latest News

The Chiles volleyball team sealed up a spot in next week's Class 6A state semifinals with a win...
Chiles volleyball sweeps Ponte Vedra to lock in spot in Class 6A state semifinals
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central’s Kallie Reeves
The Branford volleyball team celebrates after defeating Union County in four sets
Branford, Liberty County volleyball punch tickets to Final Four
FSU WBB's Brooke Wyckoff claps along to the Seminoles' fight song on the first day of practice
FSU’s Wyckoff undergoes procedure to remove mass