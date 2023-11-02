“This is insane,” Charlie Adelson claims he was extorted out of one third of a million dollars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson told jurors the night of Dan Markel’s murder, his girlfriend Katherine Magbanua came to his house and told him she knew who killed Dan Markel.

“She looked more upset than I’ve ever seen her,” Adelson testified.

“She said ‘Listen, this is all my fault. I had no idea anything was going to happen, but this is totally my fault. I spoke in too much detail about your family’s personal problems, about your sister and Dan Markel.’”

At the time of the murder, Markel and Charlie’s sister Wendi were involved in a bitter divorce. Adelson testified that his family had offered Markel a million dollars to allow Wendi to move back home to Miami with their two children.

Adelson says Magbanua had told her friends about it and they got it in their heads to kill Markel and extort Charlie.

“She said they’d come after you, come after the family, like, Charlie, you don’t have a choice. Just pay the money.”

Adelson says he was “in shock.”

“I’m not going to be a part of this sh--,” Adelson said. “This is insane.”

Magbanua said “her friend” wanted one third of a million dollars, Adelson said, and told him he had “48 hours to pay up or you’re going to get killed.”

“These people were not messing around,” he said.

Adelson says he told Magbanua he didn’t have that kind of cash available. He said he opened his home safe and took out “piles” of money. Adelson testified that Magbanua counted the money and left with $138,000 in cash in her bag, along with a promise from Adelson to pay the rest of the money in $3000 monthly payments.

Adelson testified that at the time he believed Magbanua was helping him, not extorting him.

“She was telling me she was going to protect me,” Adelson testified. “I didn’t think she had anything to do with it. I didn’t want to believe she had anything to do with it.”

Adelson says he feared for his life and started carrying a gun and sleeping with one nearby.

Adelson testified he had security cameras put up around his home and his defense attorney showed the jury a copy of a check and a series of text messages to prove it.

“Why didn’t you call the police?” Rashbaum asked.

“I thought if I went to the police, they’d kill me,” Adelson said.

Adelson says he soon confided in his mother, Donna, but both vowed not to say a word about it to anyone, including his father, Harvey, and sister, Wendi.

“I thought ‘This is extortion...the one thing I know about extortion.. it never ends,” he said.

Adelson has been on the stand all day - more than 5 hours so far - and his testimony could stretch into Friday.

“I anticipate this could go all day... it’s going a little quicker than I anticipated, to be honest with you,” Rashbaum said. “It’ll go a while. It may leak into tomorrow.”

