Thomas University set to host Florida Memorial in home finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas University football team is closing in on the end of their very first season. This Saturday is their final home game, and their very first football homecoming.

The Night Hawks are still looking to continue to improve. Remember, this team is brand new with new coaches and guys playing college ball for the first time. Consistency and doing the little things right is something they’re continuing to work on.

Still a lot to celebrate though, and this program will do that this weekend.

“We have two seniors that we’ll celebrate, Chris Carter and Kevin Hernandez,” said head coach Orlando Mitjans. “We also have some young men that are going to swear in in the National Guard which will be awesome in front of their families and friends. They’ll do the swearing before the game. On top of all that, it’s homecoming. We’re excited!”

Saturday’s game against Florida Memorial a noon kick at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

