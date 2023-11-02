Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Three Big Bend volleyball teams look to represent at state final four

Chiles, Liberty County, and Branford look to represent the area in next week's state semifinals.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next week, three area volleyball teams will continue the road to a state title. In Class 1A, Branford and Liberty County are representing the Big Bend, and in Class 6A, for the first time since 2005, the Chiles Timberwolves are back in the state final four.

The Timberwolves, who were playing in their first regional final Wednesday in nearly a decade, swept Ponte Vedra last night to lock in their trip to Polk County for next week’s state semi-finals.

The T-Wolves finished state runner-up in 2005, and head coach Kaitlin Jan told us after the win that this team wanted to change the course of history, so their next goal? Winning the program’s first state championship.

“They’re still very young, but they’ve played together as underclassman here at a high level, and they just expect a lot from each other, which is something that makes it fun to watch,” she said.

Chiles, the three seed, plays Viera next Wednesday in the state semifinals. If they win, that state title game is on Thursday. In Class 1A, Branford faces Newberry on Monday in the state semi-finals. Liberty County, who’s looking to repeat as state champs, faces Baker. The Class 1A state title game is on Tuesday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
WCTV obtained the letter confirming Chief Timothy Ashley’s termination on Tuesday.
Quincy police chief fired, city leadership confirms
One car flipped over as a result of the crash.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Roads back open following crash at Thomasville, Withers Hill Roads intersection
Florida lawmakers will consider banning drivers from cruising in the left lane.
Florida drivers hope lawmakers pass left lane driving ban
Charlie Adelson and Circuit Judge Stephen Everett listen to testimony and recordings on October...
LIVE BLOG: State rests, Charlie Adelson says he will take the stand tomorrow

Latest News

At approximately 12:03 PM on Saturday, September 2nd, the Night Hawks made history when toe was...
Thomas University set to host Florida Memorial in home finale
Florida High's Jayden Threatts ran the opening kick back for a touchdown which earned him Play...
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Florida High’s Jayden Threatts
VSU Blazers wide receiver Tyler Ajiero reels in a touchdown pass in Valdosta State's Week 1...
Blazers prepare for stingy UWA defense
Seminole women dominate final exhibition with Wyckoff on the mind