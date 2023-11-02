Three Big Bend volleyball teams look to represent at state final four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next week, three area volleyball teams will continue the road to a state title. In Class 1A, Branford and Liberty County are representing the Big Bend, and in Class 6A, for the first time since 2005, the Chiles Timberwolves are back in the state final four.

The Timberwolves, who were playing in their first regional final Wednesday in nearly a decade, swept Ponte Vedra last night to lock in their trip to Polk County for next week’s state semi-finals.

The T-Wolves finished state runner-up in 2005, and head coach Kaitlin Jan told us after the win that this team wanted to change the course of history, so their next goal? Winning the program’s first state championship.

“They’re still very young, but they’ve played together as underclassman here at a high level, and they just expect a lot from each other, which is something that makes it fun to watch,” she said.

Chiles, the three seed, plays Viera next Wednesday in the state semifinals. If they win, that state title game is on Thursday. In Class 1A, Branford faces Newberry on Monday in the state semi-finals. Liberty County, who’s looking to repeat as state champs, faces Baker. The Class 1A state title game is on Tuesday.

