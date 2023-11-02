What’s Brewing - Arts and craft sale in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

An arts and craft sale is set to take place in Tallahassee next weekend.

Those in attendance will be able to purchase and see handmade items, blankets, Christmas decorations and food.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 12, it will take place from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is scheduled to take place both days at 4665 Thomasville Road.

Admission is free and all proceeds will go towards the Good Shepherd Catholic Church’s Christmas Food Boxes.

For more information, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.