What’s Brewing - Arts and craft sale in Tallahassee

The event will be held Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
Those in attendance will be able to purchase and see handmade items, blankets, Christmas decorations and food.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

An arts and craft sale is set to take place in Tallahassee next weekend.

Those in attendance will be able to purchase and see handmade items, blankets, Christmas decorations and food.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 12, it will take place from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is scheduled to take place both days at 4665 Thomasville Road.

Admission is free and all proceeds will go towards the Good Shepherd Catholic Church’s Christmas Food Boxes.

For more information, click here.

