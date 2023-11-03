Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom
Charlie Adelson testified in his own defense Thursday.
“This is insane,” Charlie Adelson claims he was extorted out of one third of a million dollars
A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing...
Semi collides with pedestrian on I-10 in Madison County

Latest News

The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
Florida State University’s College of Music presents their annual Florida Guitar Festival...
What’s Brewing - Florida Guitar Festival
Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge