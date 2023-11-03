Brookwood School headlines the final Morning Pep Rally of 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Morning Pep Rally Season ended on a high note Friday in Thomasville, all leading up to another classic South Georgia rivalry between the Brookwood Warriors and the Valwood Valiants.

Both teams head into Friday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak. Brookwood nudged out Valwood last year by only one point, so the Valiants will be looking to put an end to Brookwood’s hot streak.

The cheer team, boosters and football team joined WCTV’s pep rally under the stadium lights to get pumped ahead of the big game.

This is the last regular season game and many of the students touched on what senior night will mean to them.

The game kicks off in the Warrior stadium at 7:30 p.m..

