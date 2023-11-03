Defense rests its case in Charlie Adelson trial, closing arguments and jury deliberations to begin Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both the prosecution and defense have now rested their cases in the murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson.

The judge sent jurors home for the weekend and said closing arguments will begin at 8:30 Monday morning with jury deliberations to follow.

Charlie Adelson was the final witness on the stand.

He resumed his testimony Friday morning and continued to deny any involvement in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel.

“Did you have anything to do with the murder of Professor Dan Markel?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Absolutely not,” Adelson said.

“Were you a principal in his first degree murder?”

“Absolutely not.”

“Did you conspire in any way to murder him?”

“Absolutely not.”

“Did you solicit anyone to hurt him?” Rashbaum asked.

“Never,” Adelson said.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman began her cross-examination of Adelson just after 9 a.m. Friday.

“You mentioned the word extortion 123 times, would you take my word for that?” Cappleman asked.

“Sure it came up a lot,” Adelson said.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman cross examines Charlie Adelson on Friday. (Pool camera)

Adelson denied hiring convicted hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. He maintains he was extorted out of more than $330,000 by the Latin Kings and that he did not believe his now convicted ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua was part of the extortion plot.

“So this woman, the extortionist is going to do you a solid by negotiating with the Latin Kings to get you on a payment plan for this extortion?” Cappleman asked.

“What you’re doing is you’re taking what I know in 2023,” Adelson answered, “and I’m trying to say this is what I knew in 2014.”

“Did she put you on a payment plan?”

“Yes,” Adelson said.

Adelson sparred with Cappleman as cross examination spanned more than two hours.

Charlie Adelson resumed his testimony on Friday. (Pool camera)

“Is it a coincidence that the repair of the TV that you bought Wendy as a divorce gift because it was cheaper than hiring a hitman is your sister’s alibi for the murder? and then your mom brings up the TV first of all on the wire?” Cappleman asked.

“It’s not an alibi for murder,” Adelson said. “She had a broken TV...”

“Was the TV thing a coincidence? That’s what I hear you saying?” Cappleman asked.

”That the repairman was there that day? Yeah, that is a coincidence for sure, There are a number of coincidences in this case,” Adelson said.

“ ... and I’m sorry to cut you off ...” Cappleman said.

“I said there’s a couple of coincidences in this case. I mean, she had people send her an email to go buy a bottle of bullet bourbon for their stock the bar party. She was driving to the liquor store to buy a bottle of bullet bourbon on that day at that time and her friend sent the e-mail and you have the e-mail in evidence. Like is that a coincidence? Yeah. Coincidences happen,” Adelson said.

Cappleman asked Adelson why he waited nearly 10 years to explain what happened.

“Do your nephew’s deserve to know the whole truth about who killed their father?” Cappleman asked.

“Yeah, now they do,” Adelson said.

“Do Danny’s parents deserve to know what happened to their son?”

“Absolutely.”

“And you now say you knew a big piece of what happened? Right?”

Yes.

“So do you feel bad about not volunteering that to Danny’s parents?”

“I feel a sense of relief that I was able to tell everybody what finally happened,” Adelson said.

“Yesterday? Almost 10 years later, right?”

“Yeah.

“And that’s because you didn’t just know a big piece of it, you were a big piece of it. Weren’t you doctor?” Cappleman asked.

“I was extorted. I knew a lot, yeah,” Adelson said.

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum listents as prosecutors cross examine Charlie Adelson on Friday. (Pool camera)

“Tell the jury why you’re now telling what happened,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked on redirect.

“If I don’t tell everyone what happened now, I’m gonna spend the rest of my life in prison for something I didn’t do,” Adelson said.

Adelson’s testimony spanned two days and more than 10 hours.

