Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign
Charlie Adelson testified in his own defense Thursday.
“This is insane,” Charlie Adelson claims he was extorted out of one third of a million dollars
A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing...
Semi collides with pedestrian on I-10 in Madison County

Latest News

Charlie Adelson answers questions during cross examination on Friday.
Defense rests its case in Charlie Adelson trial, closing arguments and jury deliberations to begin Monday
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson releases statement following intent to resign announcement
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Maine community awaits Biden as it mourns after a shooting that left 18 people dead
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy