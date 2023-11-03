Tell Me Something Good
Firefighter, resident injured in Valdosta house fire(Source: WALB)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -  Valdosta Fire Department (VPD) responded to a report of a structured fire at a single-family home at the 5th block of Pinetree Circle, Friday morning.

Around 1:12 a.m. the first fire unit arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions visible coming from the home.

According to VFD, 13 fire personnel responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control.

One firefighter was assessed by SGMC EMS for minor injuries and was released.

According to the release, the resident sustained burn injuries and was transported to SGMC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WALB for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

