Florida lawmakers considering Idalia recovery, school vouchers in special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State lawmakers are expected to put money into hurricane recovery, school vouchers and protecting the Jewish community next week. Those are issues the legislature will consider during a special session that starts Monday.

Hurricane Idalia caused $447 million worth of damage to farmers after making landfall in August.

Lawmakers will decide on $416 million for several programs to help with Hurricane Idalia recovery and the My Safe Florida Home Program. Proposals state lawmakers are considering would provide $75 million to loan programs for agriculture producers and $37.5 million to help timber owners. They’d also provide tax breaks for people and businesses affected.

“These are backbone industries of our state and we’ve got to make sure we do everything we can to help to put these people back on track,” Sen. Keith Perry, (R) Gainesville, said.

Lawmakers will also expand school vouchers for students with unique abilities. That particular scholarship was capped at nearly 41,000 students under a formula for this school year. Proposals filed for the special session would get rid of the formula this year and have the Department of Education decide how many students would get the vouchers.

“You can’t not wait with children necessarily for a school year to deal with these issues. These are issues that need to be dealt with now,” Sen. Perry said.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell agrees these are issues that need to be addressed, but the question is the timing of the Special Session.

“Why didn’t we do it sooner? Because keep in mind we’ve already had two committee weeks where we could’ve had special session Hurricane Idalia relief,” Rep. Driskell said.

Rep. Driskell said she’s disappointed these topics are being brought up during the upcoming four-day special session.

She hopes these issues will also be discussed during the regular session which starts in January.

“The call to special session is so narrow that my caucus and I won’t be to push the accountability measures we need to see with that voucher program,” Rep. Driskell said.

Bills filed in the special session will address the backlog in the My Safe Florida Home Program. Lawmakers will consider adding $176 million to the program that helps homeowners pay for hardening programs to help with property insurance rates. It would also create a waiting list for the program.

Lawmakers are planning to spend $35 million to help Jewish schools and other organizations improve security amid a rise in anti-Semitism across the state. They will also consider increasing state sanctions against Iran.

