LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson’s testimony continues, cross examination begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson has taken the stand for a second day as his murder trial continues.

Thursday the South Florida periodontist faced extensive questioning as he sought to defend himself from allegations that he plotted and paid for the murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

Adelson’s testimony continued Friday with more focus on key pieces of evidence that have been presented to the jury. The state also gets it’s first chance at cross examination.

You can follow along with the proceedings here:

9:09: Cross examination begins

“Have you ever heard that the simplest explanation is always the most likely?” Cappleman asks Charlie. “Was your explanation … the simplest explanation?”

“It was the truth,” Charlie says.

“Who extorted you?” Cappleman asks.

“As I sit here today, I believe it was Katheine Magbanua and I believe Sigfredo Garcia,” Charlie replies.

“Did anybody put a gun to your head?”

“I was told I would be killed in 48 hours if I didn’t pay up.”

Cappleman points out that when Magbanua came to his home asking for money, she wasn’t armed. She points out that Magbanua stayed the night at Charlie’s house and didn’t leave with the $138,000 until the next morning.

“I cleaned out all the money in my safe and handed it to her.”

“Why did you do that?”

“Because I was being extorted for a third of a million dollars.”

Cappleman points out that he had conversations for days about the bump, whether to pay the money, who might be extorting him, but when Magbanua came to him, he gave her the money immediately without asking many questions.

“Is that the way it’s done? Do extortionists send a girlfriend of their victim to collect their extortion money? Is that the way it’s done?” Cappleman asks.

“This woman, this extortionist, was going to do you a solid by negotiating for you to get on a payment plan,” Cappleman said. “Did she put you on a payment plan?”

“Yes. She said since I didn’t have the money, she asked me if I could pay $3,000 a month.”

“You didn’t want to talk to the guy yourself?”

“No, I didn’t think of that.”

“You didn’t report this to Wendi, even though according to you her life was in danger, correct?” Cappleman asks.

The day after the alleged extortion, Charlie says he didn’t leave his house.

When addressing Charlie, Cappleman refers to him as “doctor.”

Cappleman points out that his text messages with Magbanua don’t look like messages between an extortionist and their victim. Charlie says he wanted to show Magbanua he was trying to pretend the extortion never happened, because she told him to never talk about it.

Charlie says the only time he mentions the extortion that could have been captured on tape is with his dad at the dinner at Matsuri that was recorded by undercover FBI agents. Charlie says he whispered it to his dad, but that wasn’t picked up by the recording

“That was intentional at the time,” Cappleman says. “But it sucks for your defense, right?”

Cappleman says after the murder, since Wendi is going with her parents to South Florida, she’s moving much closer to the killers.

“There’s a reason to fear for her safety,” Cappleman says. “You let her move from Tallahassee to Miami where you knew the killers were located.”

When Wendi first moved to South Florida, Charlie says she moved in with their parents.

9:00: “I’m relieved that it’s the police”

On their phone calls, Donna references “patients” and “dental models.” Charlie says he had lectured his mom on being very careful when she talked.

“She went overboard on some things,” Charlie says.

After hearing the recording of Donna and the undercover agent’s call, Charlie says he felt relieved, believing the person was police and not a gang member.

“I felt so much better,” he says. “I wasn’t happy that the police thought we did a murder, but I was very happy to know that it wasn’t the Latin Kings extorting my family again.”

“I’m relieved that it’s the police,” Charlie says. “Nobody’s gonna get killed.”

Charlie tells Rashbaum he found out Sigfredo Garcia had been arrested

Charlie says Sigfredo Garcia had been arrested his attorney advised him not to talk to Magbanua or anybody else about the murder case.

Charlie says even after Magbanua was arrested, he still believed she was innocent.

It wasn’t until her trial in 2019, when she testified that she never knew who Dan Markel was, Charlie found out Magbanua was cheating on him with Garcia. Charlie saw her bank account and saw “this girl was not broke, and I was getting played.”

“Did all the pieces then start to come together for you?””Yeah.

After the bump and after the arrests, Charlie says his personality changed.

“The police thought I was part of a murder.”

“They didn’t have any idea what really went on, and I couldn’t say anything.”

“Did you have anything to do with the murder of Professor Markel?”

“Absolutely not.”

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asks his client Charlie Adelson, questions while he testifies on his own behalf during his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (WCTV)

8:50: “I would have been killed.”

Court is back in session. Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum continues with his direct examination of Charlie Adelson. He is continuing to review wiretap phone calls.

Charlie is speaking about a text message Donna received from the undercover agent posing as a Latin King gang member.

“I’m very afraid of Sigfredo Garcia,” Charlie tells Rashbaum.

Charlie asked Donna to call the man and record the conversation so he could hear him again.

When Rashbaum asks why Charlie called Donna from a landline, Charlie says, “I wasn’t trying to hide anything. I just wanted to have good cell service.”

On the phone call between Donna and the undercover agent, Donna tells him if he has information, to go to the police and collect the reward.

“Why didn’t you go to the police and collect your reward?” Rashbaum asks.

“I would have been killed,” Charlie replies.

