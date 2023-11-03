Tell Me Something Good
Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

